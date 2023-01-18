McDermott practice leader starts her own Chicago law firm















(Reuters) - Andrea "Andie" Kramer, who led the financial products, trading and derivatives group at Chicago-founded law firm McDermott Will & Emery, has started her own Windy City law firm.

Kramer, 67, said she can deliver the same results for her clients without the trappings of a large law firm. She left McDermott on Dec. 31, exactly 30 years after she started at the firm; McDermott does not have a mandatory retirement age, Kramer said.

At her own firm, ASKramer Law LLC, she said she has more flexibility in setting up alternative fee arrangements with clients, and can take on new clients with having to check for conflicts among 2,000 other lawyers.

"The world is open, it's fun," Kramer said about leaving a large firm to strike out on her own.

She will continue to advise clients such as multinational energy companies and family offices on regulatory, tax, commercial, documentation and governance issues, Kramer said. She said a number of her large clients are joining her at her new firm, but declined to name them.

Kramer said she expects there will be "some continuing collaboration with my former partners and colleagues" at McDermott.

A spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.