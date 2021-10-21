McDonald's, NLRB say 'joint employer' settlement was fair

A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - McDonald's USA LLC and the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to reject a worker organizing group's challenge to the company's settlement of claims that it was jointly liable for labor-law violations by franchisees.

McDonald's, represented by Jones Day and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and the NLRB filed separate briefs saying the settlement approved in 2019 after years of litigation provided remedies for every unfair labor practice alleged in the case, and in some cases guaranteed a better result for workers.

"That relief was certain and immediate, unlike the drawn-out, likely years-long process of further litigation of this already massive case," lawyers for the NLRB wrote.

The D.C. Circuit is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case on Dec. 10. McDonald's and more than 30 franchisees intervened in the appeal in March.

Micah Wissinger of Levy Ratner, who represents the Fast Food Workers Committee (FFWC), did not respond to a request for comment. FFWC is an arm of Fight for $15, an organizing group that brought the case nearly a decade ago and appealed the settlement earlier this year, citing new evidence.

The case, one of the largest in the board's history, stemmed from charges that franchise workers filed with the board beginning in 2012 claiming they were fired or disciplined for participating in union organizing activities.

McDonald's has maintained that it does not exercise enough control over franchisees to be considered a "joint employer" of their workers under the National Labor Relations Act.

The case was seen as a major test of the Obama-era board's attempt to expand the circumstances in which companies could be considered joint employers of franchise or contract workers, requiring them to bargain with unions and exposing them to liability for unfair labor practices.

But the board moved to settle the case not long after Peter Robb, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, took office as NLRB general counsel. President Joe Biden fired Robb in January.

The settlement approved in December 2019 required McDonald's to pay between $20 and $50,000 to individual workers, but it did not include a concession that the company was a joint employer.

The FFWC filed an appeal with the D.C. Circuit in January after the board denied the group's motion for reconsideration. FFWC claimed it had unearthed an internal NLRB memo showing that member William Emanuel, a Trump appointee, should have recused himself from the case because of potential conflicts of interest.

Emanuel's former law firm, Littler Mendelson, has previously worked with some of the franchisees involved in the case. But the NLRB last year said the memo was inadmissible because it could not be authenticated.

On Thursday, McDonald's said Littler had not represented any party in the case, which is the trigger for recusal under the agency's ethics standards, and the NLRB properly denied the motion for reconsideration.

The case is Fast Food Workers Committee v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1516.

For the Fast Food Workers Committee: Micah Wissinger of Levy Ratner

For McDonald's: Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the franchisees: Thomas O'Connell of Best Best & Krieger

For the NLRB: Elizabeth Heaney

