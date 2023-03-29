McGuireWoods adds in-house banking leader in rare London hire

The City of London is seen as buses cross Waterloo Bridge in London
(Reuters) - U.S. law firm McGuireWoods said Wednesday it is adding a senior lawyer from Britain’s Co-operative Bank Plc to its banking and finance practice in London, marking the first UK partner hire for the Richmond, Virginia-based firm since July 2020.

Alan Holliday, who previously had an eight-year stint at McGuireWoods as an associate, joins 12 other partners in the firm's London location, according to its website. Holliday most recently led Co-operative's commercial contracts legal team, the Manchester-headquartered bank’s legal head Matthew Barker said in an email.

Holliday focuses on cross-border debt finance and corporate law, with an emphasis on credit facility agreements, McGuireWoods said in a statement. At The Co-operative Bank, he advised on commercial financing contracts, compliance with UK banking regulation and data protection legislation, McGuireWoods said.

He has advised the Bank of America on multiple transactions, including a $1 billion revolving credit facility for a major financial and commodity exchange, according to McGuireWoods.

“Alan has a client’s perspective of the challenges and risks financial institutions face in today’s market,” deputy managing partner of the firm’s corporate practice Richard Viola said in a statement.

Barker said The Co-operative Bank wished Holliday well on his new role.

