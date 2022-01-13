McGuireWoods kicks off 2022 with string of partner hires

Summary

(Reuters) - McGuireWoods said Thursday it recruited antitrust litigator H. Holden Brooks from Foley & Lardner, marking the Richmond, Virginia-founded firm's fifth partner hire since the start of the year.

Brooks, who practiced at Foley & Lardner for 14 years, joined McGuireWoods' antitrust, trade and commercial litigation department as a partner in Chicago and Washington, D.C., the firm said.

Her arrival follows the additions this week of former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Brian Baltz in Washington from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, and trial lawyer Jack White in Tysons, Virginia, from Tysons-based Fluet Huber + Hoang.

Last week the firm added San Francisco-based Kevin Frankel, a former assistant attorney general for the state of New York, and Jonathan Ellis, former assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, as co-leader of the firm's appeals and issues team. Ellis is based in Washington and Raleigh, North Carolina.

"As you can see from the hires, we are interested in growth in securities, government investigations and white collar, antitrust, financial regulation, and appeals issues," Dion Hayes, the firm's deputy managing partner for litigation, told Reuters.

The firm expects to continue adding corporate and litigation partners, expanding its footprint in jurisdictions including California, Texas, Chicago and Atlanta, Hayes said.

"With the change in administration, we think there is and will continue to be a renewed focus on financial institution regulation," he said, noting that some recent hires have been targeted for that area, including Brooks.

Brooks focuses her practice on mergers, complex litigation, criminal enforcement and counseling. Before joining Foley & Lardner in 2008, she spent five years at Arnold and Porter.

McGuireWoods’ website currently lists 437 partners. The firm recently saw a handful of departures in London, including a four-lawyer derivatives team to Crowell & Moring and a debt financing partner to Arnold & Porter. Baker & Hostetler last September also hired four McGuireWoods lawyers on the West Coast.

A representative from Foley & Lardner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

