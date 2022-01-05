McGuireWoods looks to solicitor general's office for appellate co-leader

Summary

Summary Law firms Jonathan Ellis most recently served as an assistant to U.S. solicitor general

(Reuters) - McGuireWoods has expanded its appellate practice with a former assistant to the U.S. solicitor general who has argued nine cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, the firm said Wednesday.

Jonathan Ellis will be a partner at McGuireWoods in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, and will co-lead its 44-lawyer appeals and issues team along with three other current firm partners, according to McGuireWoods.

Ellis left the Office of the Solicitor General in November 2021 after nearly five years, he said in interview, seeking a "new challenge."

Ellis worked primarily under former solicitor general Noel Francisco, who took office in 2017. The current holder of the post, Elizabeth Prelogar, was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October.

During his tenure at the solicitor general's office, Ellis' arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court included a matter involving felon-in-possession and a Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Facebook Inc, according to McGuireWoods. He was also the primary author of dozens of briefs filed with the high court, the firm said.

Ellis will also be part of McGuireWoods' complex commercial litigation department, according to the firm.

Before joining Latham & Watkins as an associate in 2013, McGuireWoods said Ellis served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Judge A. Raymond Randolph of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

