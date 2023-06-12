McKool partner swaps law firms in latest entertainment practice move















June 12 (Reuters) - Los Angeles entertainment lawyer Jeffery McFarland has joined law firm Eisner as a partner from McKool Smith, Eisner said Monday, extending a string of recent entertainment practice moves.

McFarland, who once co-led Quinn Emanuel Urquhart Sullivan's national media and entertainment group, said Eisner understood his practice.

"It's a better fit at this time for me," said McFarland, who joined McKool Smith in 2021. A McKool Smith spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McFarland represents actors, producers, screenwriters, film production companies and video game publishers. His past clients have included video game publisher Activision Blizzard and cast members of the television show "Modern Family."

This is McFarland's third move since 2020, when he left Quinn Emanuel for McDermott Will & Emery. He later cited a desire to avoid client conflicts at McDermott when joined McKool Smith the following year.

With around 80 lawyers, Eisner is smaller than McKool Smith, but the firm has an entertainment focus and handles more than just litigation, McFarland said.

McFarland is the latest in a series of recent entertainment law moves. Last week Andrew Tavel, whose clients have included Grammy-winning R&B singer Mary J. Blige and English rock band The Cure, left Eisner for rival firm Raines Feldman.

Earlier this month, Paul Hastings picked up Kenneth Deutsch, a leading entertainment and media dealmaking leader from Latham & Watkins.

In 2020, Deutsch represented New Republic Pictures in a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures to partner on a slate of movies including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," Paul Hastings said.

Last month, New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel hired Quinn Emanuel partner Julia Beskin, whose clients have included director Woody Allen and U.S. evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr.

Klaris Law, a small New York-based law firm, said last month it had absorbed Nevin Law Group, which represents Broadway productions.

