McKool Smith co-founder Mike McKool leaves law firm

(Reuters) - McKool Smith co-founder Mike McKool has left the national trial law firm in order to represent an unnamed new client, he said on Thursday.

"At my age, how many great cases am I going to be offered?" said McKool, who is 73. "It was something that was so compelling, it was hard for me to turn my back on."

Dallas-founded McKool Smith initially tried to take on the new matter but discovered it would create business conflicts with existing clients, said David Sochia, the firm's managing principal and chairman.

McKool said he opted to leave the firm instead and take on the case himself. Both McKool and Sochia declined to identify the new client or discuss the type of legal issues at stake.

McKool co-founded McKool Smith in 1991. The firm now has 130 lawyers spread across Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York and Washington, D.C.

The firm handles a variety of litigation and is especially known for patent cases. Last month, lawyers from McKool Smith obtained a $303 million jury verdict for computer-memory company Netlist Inc, which accused Samsung Electronics Co of infringing on several of its data-processing patents.

McKool's own clients at the firm have included music producer Quincy Jones, Freddie Mac, Ericsson and Lockheed Martin.

McKool Smith will keep its name even with McKool's departure, said Sochia, who described the firm as being "bigger than one individual."

McKool held open the possibility of returning to McKool Smith once the client matter is finished, adding that he is not looking to compete with his old firm.

McKool's tenure as chairman of the firm ended in 2021. That year, he also resigned as shareholder to become an emeritus shareholder and founded Outlander Capital, a private equity company, Sochia said.

