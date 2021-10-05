‘Mentorship on steroids’: How Cadwalader is gaining on diversity

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - Ask any Big Law leader about how to achieve greater diversity, and the word “mentoring” is almost sure to crop up.

But Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has gone further with a unique sponsorship program that’s starting to noticeably change the demographics of the firm’s upper ranks.

Granted, the partnership started at a low point. From 2009 to 2012, women and diverse lawyers made up just 6% of internal promotions. The other 94% who advanced up the ranks to special counsel or partner all identified as nondiverse men.

Talk about putting the “white” in “white shoe.”

It’s a stat that seems more in keeping with the firm’s founding in 1792 (Cadwalader says it’s New York’s oldest continually operating legal practice) than the 21st century.

But to its credit, the 400-lawyer firm is actually doing something about it. In 2013, Cadwalader launched its sponsorship program – “mentorship on steroids,” as program co-founder Linda Swartz put it.

Since 2016, 51% of internal partner promotions have gone to women or diverse candidates, with 14 program alums elevated to partner and another 15 to special counsel. Nine of the partners are women as are 11 special counsel, including two women who also identify as racially diverse.

It's not just Cadwalader that has needed to improve diversity in its upper ranks. According to a report by the National Association for Law Placement, women make up 25% of partners at major U.S. law firms, while 10% of partners are people of color.

Swartz, a management committee member and chair of Cadwalader's tax practice, told me that the key to the firm's program is "the commitment of time by the sponsors. No matter how busy they are, they make it a priority.”

She continued, “It’s a much more active and results-driven program than a mentorship program,” which at some firms she characterized as little more than “let’s have a drink once a month and I’ll see if I can help you.”

Cadwalader’s approach is “much more hands on,” Swartz said, with sponsors who are deeply invested in the success of their protégées, meeting extensively with them one-on-one, introducing them to clients, inviting them to dinners, helping them set goals – and holding them accountable for meeting them.

The first phase of Cadwalader's program, basic training, is geared toward diverse second-year lawyers and provides career tips and advice on how to be a successful attorney at the firm. Over five weeks, it covers topics such as “how to be an indispensable associate,” “making a name for yourself” and “dealing with difficult people.”

Next up is “business development base camp” for mid-level women attorneys. It’s a five-part series focusing on basic business development and presentation skills, culminating in participants each doing a mock pitch.

New this year is “base camp,” which includes leadership and career development training programs for mid-level diverse attorneys.

But the real meat of the sponsorship program starts in the sixth year, when the brass ring of partnership glints on the horizon.

Program participants are nominated by department chairs and assigned as their sponsors one or more senior partners – people at the firm who are in a position to advance their careers.

Litigation global chair Jason Halper, for example, sponsored Jared Stanisci, who made partner this year.

Halper told me he sees the sponsor’s role as “investing in an associate or counsel to get them promoted.” For example, Halper made sure Stanisci, who is gay, got stand-up experience in court and opportunities to socialize with partners in the litigation group, as well as with power players in other practices.

I asked Stanisci how much of a difference he thought such opportunities made in his professional development. “Honestly, a lot,” he said.

“Everyone who works at Cadwalader is smart, and I think I was a pretty good litigator before the program,” he said. Where it made a difference, he said, was in "the things that are harder to come by, the softer skills.”

Bonnie Neuman is another success story. A member of the inaugural class of proteges, she made partner in 2016 and is now head of the firm’s real estate practice.

She herself has become a sponsor. “Full circle,” she said, adding that she draws on her program experience in conversations with her current protege “about how to get to the next step.”

For example, Neuman encouraged her protege to create a client presentation geared towards young bankers that explains what they as lawyers do during a transaction. “It was so well received we ended up taking it on the road,” Neuman said. “We’re now using it as a business development tool.”

What about associates who don’t get to be in the program? Do they feel disadvantaged or left out?

Swartz doesn't think so. “The purpose is to level the playing field, to make sure everyone is getting the same opportunities,” she said. Based on associate surveys prior to starting the program, that was simply not the case.

The sponsorship program is also proving to be a recruitment boon. The firm’s ’22 summer class has 28 members and is 64% women or otherwise diverse. Some candidates have said it’s one reason they picked Cadwalader.

“It’s the wave of the future,” Swartz said. The program “has had much more impact than we envisioned it would when we created it.”

