Michelman & Robinson relocates to its own office in Chicago

(Reuters) - Michelman & Robinson has moved out of the office it shared with another law firm in Chicago to open its own location in the Loop.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which currently only has two partners and one associate in the Windy City and more than 70 nationally, now has room “to grow within the local market” after establishing its Chicago presence in 2016, according to a press release.

It had shared its Chicago space with Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson.

Seth Darmstadter, the firm’s Chicago managing partner, said its expansion into its own office in one of the city's main business districts will be a recruiting incentive for lawyers looking to join a midsize firm.

“In Chicago, particularly on the litigation side, there's sort of a gap,” said Darmstadter. “There's a lot of very small firms and there's Big Law, but that midsize, high-end practice has almost disappeared here because there's been so much consolidation and so many mergers.”

While Darmstadter doesn’t foresee his firm hiring more in Chicago this year, he says recruiting may ramp up in early 2022.

“We’re in an office space that probably could comfortably hold six or seven attorneys,” he said. “We signed a short-term lease with the expectation of not even being here through that lease because I hope to outgrow the space.”

Darmstadter said that the legal industry has seen an uptick in "sophisticated transactional work," and the firm would "love" to welcome a transactional team.

In addition to Los Angeles and Chicago, Michelman & Robinson has offices in New York City, San Francisco and Orange County, California.