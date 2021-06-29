Microsoft general counsel Dev Stahlkopf jumps to Cisco

A man passes under a Cisco sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Companies Law firms 14-year Microsoft vet will be CLO at Cisco

(Reuters) - Dev Stahlkopf, who joined Microsoft Corp 14 years ago and became its general counsel in 2018, is leaving the company to become chief legal officer of another tech giant - network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announced Stahlkopf's hire in a statement on Tuesday. He said she will join the company on Aug. 2.

Mark Chandler, who had been Cisco's CLO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. His LinkedIn states that he left Cisco in May after more than 25 years with the San Jose-based company.

Microsoft and Stahlkopf also did not immediately provide comment.

Robbins said in his statement that Stahlkopf "brings extensive experience to many key issues for Cisco including global geopolitical matters, cross-border data issues, data privacy, intellectual property and immigration reform."

She also "has incredible knowledge in software, large company transformations and a relentless focus on operational excellence and agility," he said.

At Microsoft, Stahlkopf oversaw matters related to data privacy and advanced the company's efforts to increase diversity at its outside counsel law firms.

She previously worked at Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie.

Microsoft, like a handful of other tech companies, has both a general counsel and a chief legal officer. Its CLO and president Brad Smith remains at the company.

