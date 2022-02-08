Microsoft’s top lawyer joins parade of big-name law school donors

Summary

Summary Law firms Brad Smith, Kathy Surace-Smith donate $5M to Columbia Law School

It's their second major gift to school's human rights clinic The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A tech-industry attorney power couple has donated $5 million to endow the human rights clinic at their alma mater, Columbia Law School.

The gift comes from Microsoft president Brad Smith, who oversees the company’s legal affairs, and his wife Kathy Surace-Smith, a senior vice president at biotechnology company NanoString. Both graduated from Columbia Law in 1984.

The Smiths join a growing list of high-profile law school donors in recent months, including television’s Judge Judy and the owner of the Minnesota Vikings football team.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Columbia Law has renamed the clinic the Smith Family Human Rights Clinic in honor of the gift, it said Tuesday. It marks the second financial gift to the clinic from the Smiths, who donated $1.25 million in 2017. Their meetings with clinic students and faculty at that time spurred them to bolster their support, they said in a statement.

“It became apparent that a larger gift—and an endowment—would create a long-term, sustainable foundation for the Human Rights Clinic not only to continue but to grow,” Brad Smith said.

Students in the clinic take on social justice advocacy projects that aim to address economic and political inequality, poverty, and environmental injustice. Recent projects have ranged from seeking accountability for civilian casualties in Yemen to promoting access to sanitation in the United States.

Read more:

Judge Judy donates $5 million to put women through law school

NFL owner gives $5 million to law school to train 'social change agents'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.