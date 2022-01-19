Midsize firm Freeman Mathis opens in Dallas after heavy hiring season

Summary

(Reuters) - Atlanta-based midsize litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary has opened an office in Dallas, following a year that brought headcount growth across the U.S.

The firm said Tuesday that it will open the Dallas office with three partners poached from small firm Seltzer, Chadwick, Soefje & Ladik. Tim Soefje has joined as Dallas office chair, along with Bob Chadwick and Robin Foret.

Soefje works on professional negligence cases, as well as complex and catastrophic injury disputes related to construction, according to Freeman Mathis. Both Chadwick and Foret handle labor and employment issues.

The firm last month opened its doors in Columbus, Ohio and last week, opened an office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Freeman Mathis said it now has more than 260 attorneys. It started 2021 with around 190, Lucia Martin, the firm’s marketing manager, said in late December.

Ben Mathis, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement that he anticipates "growing the Dallas office quickly" as the state is a "priority market" .

A representative from Seltzer, Chadwick, Soefje & Ladik was not immediately reachable for comment.

Various firms including Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers, Philadelphia-founded Duane Morris and Phoenix-based Snell & Wilmer have opened offices in Dallas in recent months.

