Midsize law firm Bond Schoeneck combines with small NY firm

Summary

Summary Law firms The combination with Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid will be effective in June

Bond Schoeneck merged with New York City firm Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson in 2021 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 3 - Syracuse, New York-based midsize firm Bond Schoeneck & King said Tuesday it would be adding two new offices by combining with Long Island-based Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid.

Bond said the combination will be effective in June and the firm’s new offices will be in Melville, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida. Lazer Aptheker, which has a large litigation practice, will bring 23 new lawyers to Bond, taking the total headcount up to 275, the firm said.

“We have referred services to Bond over the years in practice areas that we didn’t offer,” said Ralph Rosella, managing partner for Lazer Aptheker, in a statement. “We’re excited to be part of a firm that can offer a broader array of legal services.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates, there were 14 completed law firm mergers in the first quarter of 2022, just below the 17 seen in the first quarter of 2021, and far below the historical first quarter average of 22.

Bond added 15 attorneys when it completed a merger last year.

In March 2021, the firm said it would combine with New York City law firm Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson, citing the firms’ mutual focus on labor and employment, health care and higher education.

In the first quarter of 2022, Milwaukee-based midsize firm Michael Best and Raleigh, North Carolina-based midsize firm Forrest Firm merged, as well as New England-based midsize firms Verrill and Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster.

Last month, Virginia-based midsize firms Woods Rogers and Vandeventer Black combined to create a 130-attorney law firm called Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.