Midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson bets on Texas with Dallas office

(Reuters) - Los Angeles-based midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson said Tuesday that it has opened its first Texas office, absorbing a small data privacy and cybersecurity-focused firm in Dallas.

Michelman & Robinson, which has about 70 attorneys nationwide and five other existing offices, said it will bring on Yarbrough Blackstone founding partners Matt Yarbrough and Jason Blackstone to open the Dallas office. The two will be joined by a Michelman & Robinson attorney from Los Angeles.

Michelman & Robinson's bet on Texas comes as many other out-of-town firms gravitate to a busy legal market in the state.

Michelman & Robinson first connected with Yarbrough Blackstone several years ago when the midsize firm's leadership noted a number of its California clients were moving to Texas, according to Yarbrough.

The smaller firm's practice focus was also a draw for Michelman & Robinson, as Blackstone said clients are striving to understand "the lifecycle of data from cradle to grave" and monitor security and regulatory issues around data.

According to Yarbrough, Michelman & Robinson seeks to hire more in Dallas soon and is looking to open offices in other Texas cities, though he declined to specify which ones.

Austin has seen an influx of law firm office openings after major corporations like Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Oracle Corp moved into the city. Waco and San Antonio have also attracted law firms.

Dallas has lately been a landing spot for large firms like Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers and Philadelphia-founded Duane Morris.

Michelman & Robinson has drawn attention in the U.S. legal market by competing with much larger firms on associate salaries.

