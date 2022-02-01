Midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson opens in Houston weeks after Dallas launch

Summary

Summary Law firms Michelman & Robinson opened its Dallas outpost earlier this month

The firm said it expects to continue Texas expansion The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Less than three weeks after launching in Dallas, Los Angeles-based Michelman & Robinson has opened its second Texas office in Houston, the firm said Monday.

The office will be led by litigator Lauren Varnado, former principal at McKool Smith, who said she expects to assemble a team of at least 10 attorneys in the coming weeks.

Also joining from McKool Smith is David Dehoney, though he will be based in New York. He works on energy-related litigation along with Varnado, according to Michelman & Robinson.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to Sanford Michelman, the firm's co-founder, the Houston office will have an oil and gas focus for now as the energy industry is "centered" in the city.

He said that there has been client demand for deal and regulatory work in Houston, as well as litigation support.

The firm on Jan. 11 said it opened its first Texas office by absorbing a small data privacy and cybersecurity-focused firm in Dallas.

Michelman & Robinson has about 80 attorneys working out of seven offices, but has recently competed with some of the largest U.S. firms on associate salaries.

A representative from McKool Smith was not immediately reachable for comment on attorney departures from the firm.

Read more:

Midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson bets on Texas with Dallas office

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.