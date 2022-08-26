Midsize law firm Phillips Lytle hires Kirkland partner to open in Chicago

The skyline is seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/John Gress

160-lawyer regional firm joins Norton Rose, Cooley in expanding to Chicago

(Reuters) - Midsize Buffalo, New York-founded firm Phillips Lytle said it has expanded to Chicago, a legal market that has seen several large law firm entrants in recent years.

Longtime Kirkland & Ellis commercial litigator John Worth will lead Phillips Lytle's Chicago outpost, the firm said in a statement.

Worth, who represents big petrochemical, oil and gas and manufacturing companies nationally, said he aims to initially build out the litigation practice in the new office. He said the office has an associate starting next month.

Firms including Norton Rose Fulbright, Cooley, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Venable have set up new offices in Chicago since 2020. They've have targeted different practice areas, including technology and litigation work.

Several other law firms, including Davis Wright Tremaine and Crowell & Moring, have entered the Chicago market through combinations with smaller firms.

Phillips Lytle has several offices throughout New York state, as well as in Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada, according to its website. A spokesperson said the firm has over 160 lawyers.

A spokesperson for Kirkland, a Chicago-founded mega firm, said in an emailed statement the firm wishes Worth luck.

