Milbank boosts London private equity group with 27-lawyer team

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Milbank said in a Tuesday statement that it will add a nearly-30-lawyer private equity team in London from Scottish corporate firm Dickson Minto early next year.

The group departing Edinburgh, Scotland-founded Dickson Minto is "one of the longest-established private equity teams in London" and advises fund managers, private equity shops and corporations, Milbank said.

New York-founded Milbank already has a large London presence, with more than 140 lawyers, according to its website. Dickson Minto's London office is joining Milbank and includes seven partners and about 20 associates, in addition to business professionals, a Milbank spokesperson said.

"It is a logical next step after our expansion in the PE space in the U.S., Germany and Asia," Norbert Rieger, global head of Milbank's corporate group, said in a statement.

Dickson Minto says on its website that the firm is comprised of "specialists" in corporate transactions and complex commercial work.

Co-founder Alastair Dickson did not immediately comment on what continuing presence the firm would have in London.

The London-based private equity team joining Milbank is led by partner Jordan Simpson and was originally started by Dickson, according to Milbank.

Dickson said in a statement accompanying Milbank's that he is "very pleased" the London private equity practice will join the U.S. firm.

"The move will benefit our longstanding clients who will continue to receive the same high level of service from the same people but now combined with Milbank's M&A and private equity practice in other jurisdictions as well as with the added advantage of its global expertise in a whole host of adjacent practice areas," Dickson said.

He noted there will "continue to be a close working relationship" between the Dickson Minto team in Edinburgh and the departing London group.

Dickson said in the statement he will work with Milbank to "help ensure a seamless transition."











