Milbank hires government alums for antitrust practice in D.C.















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Milbank said Tuesday that it has hired a former U.S. Federal Trade Commission competition official and an attorney from the U.S. Justice Department for its global antitrust and competition group.

Richard Parker and Grant Bermann join the firm as partners in Washington, D.C.

Parker was most recently a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he joined in 2018 after serving as co-chair of O'Melveny & Myers' antitrust and competition practice. He was previously the director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition from October 1999 to January 2001.

Bermann spent more than three years as a trial attorney at the Justice Department. Before that, he was at New York law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton for seven years.

Milbank has added at least three antitrust attorneys in the last year, including D.C.-based partner Adam Di Vincenzo, who joined last June after almost 20 years at Gibson Dunn.

Parker and Bermann said they were eager to work alongside Milbank lawyers including Di Vincenzo and Fiona Schaeffer, the current head of the firm's U.S. antitrust and competition practice.

Parker said he works with clients across several industry sectors. Past clients have included American Airlines Group Inc, ExxonMobil Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Cigna Group and Sysco Corp, according to an archived bio from Gibson Dunn.

Both Parker and Bermann said they are anticipating an uptick in antitrust work as the Biden administration pursues an aggressive enforcement agenda.

A spokesperson from Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Parker's departure.

Antitrust attorneys have been on the move this year. In February, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's global antitrust practice head joined Dechert in Washington. Live Nation Entertainment Inc snagged Latham & Watkins' former San Francisco-based antitrust practice chair, and more than a month later, Latham picked up a Linklaters antitrust partner in London.

Read more:

Milbank boosts London private equity group with 27-lawyer team

Latham & Watkins hires Linklaters antitrust partner in London











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.