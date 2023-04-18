Milbank hires structured finance leader, team from King & Spalding

Summary

Summary Law Firms Partners Michael Urschel, Kathryn Weiss and Martin Eid move to Milbank

Urschel led King & Spalding's structured finance practice















(Reuters) - New York law firm Milbank said Tuesday it has added three partners specializing in structured finance from King & Spalding, including the head of the firm's practice.

Former King & Spalding structured finance practice leader Michael Urschel is joining Milbank's alternative investments practice in New York along with partners Kathryn Weiss and Martin Eid.

Urschel said the team's practice focuses on financing of complex assets.

The lawyers advise on whole business securitizations and digital infrastructure securitizations, which he said have become a larger part of their work in the past five years. The group was drawn to Milbank's strength in the practice area, he said.

Urschel has represented initial purchasers in whole business securitizations of a number of franchise brands, including Dunkin' Brands, Wendy's, Taco Bell and Arby's, according to his Milbank biography. He has also represented clients in securitizations of fiber, wireless towers and data centers, the firm said.

A King & Spalding spokesperson declined to comment on the departure of the partners.

Urschel said four associates and counsel from King & Spalding have joined with the partners, and they expect to hire a few other lawyers, either from their former firm or from other firms in the market.

Milbank last week hired two former government officials to its global antitrust and competition group in Washington, D.C., one of its 12 offices globally.

Read more:

Milbank hires government alums for antitrust practice in D.C.

Milbank boosts London private equity group with 27-lawyer team











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.