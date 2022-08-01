Milbank partner to co-lead Hogan Lovells space, satellite practice

Signage is seen outside of the Hogan Lovells law company in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells on Monday said it has tapped Milbank dealmaker Alexis Sáinz in Washington, D.C., to co-lead its space and satellite practice.

Sáinz's clients include aerospace manufacturers, private equity firms and satellite operators. She will lead the practice at her new firm alongside Randy Segal and Steve Kaufman, both of whom Sáinz said she has known for more than a decade.

She said she is bringing new work to Hogan Lovells. Sáinz was one of the lead attorneys handling procurement and project financing for the Indonesian satellite SATRIA-1, a project valued at $545 million, Milbank said.

SATRIA-1 is slated to launch next year, Malaysia-based New Strait Times reported last month.

A spokesperson for Milbank did not respond to a request for comment on Sáinz's departure.

Sáinz said her move to Hogan Lovells comes at an exciting time, with growing private space commerce and exploration and new glimpses into deep space beamed home by the James Webb Space Telescope.

"It’s a moment that drives home the inspiration of this industry," Sáinz said.

Last week, the Space Foundation, a U.S. industry group, said the size of the global space economy swelled to $469 billion in 2021.

