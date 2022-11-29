Mintz law firm re-helms sports practice with K&L Gates hire















(Reuters) - Two months after losing the leaders of its sports and entertainment practice to a rival, law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo said Tuesday it has hired a partner from K&L Gates to take over the role.

Transactions lawyer Steven Olenick will chair the practice from the firm's New York office. In addition to his work for sports industry clients, the firm said Olenick has advised banks, private equity funds and family offices.

"What makes Steve so unique is his ability to combine and cross-pollinate his corporate transactional practice with his sports focus," Bob Bodian, Mintz's managing member, said in a statement. The firm said it has hired eight other members -- Mintz's equivalent of a partner -- this year.

Olenick joined K&L Gates in 2020 after five years at Loeb & Loeb. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September, Holland & Knight hired away three Mintz lawyers, including two who had served as leaders of its sports practice -- Keith Carroll and Anthony Mulrain. The pair's litigation clients included former Miami Heat basketball players Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, rapper Bow Wow and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

A K&L Gates spokesperson declined to comment on Olenick's departure.

