Mintz sports and entertainment leaders swap law firms for Holland & Knight

(Reuters) - Holland & Knight on Wednesday said it has added three more lawyers from rival law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo's sports and entertainment practice, including two of its leaders.

Keith Carroll and Anthony Mulrain have joined Holland & Knight as co-chairs of its sports and entertainment law practice. They will work alongside Tyrone Thomas, another co-chair of Mintz's sports and entertainment practice who left the firm in July.

"It was evident they had a real commitment to grow the sports and entertainment practice, both nationally and internationally," Carroll said of their decision to join Holland & Knight.

Christopher Kelly, who leads Holland & Knight's litigation section, said in a statement the firm is committing more resources to its work in the sports and entertainment industries.

Mulrain, who splits his time between New York and Atlanta, has represented former Miami Heat basketball players Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in litigation, as well as Shad Gregory Moss, a rapper known as Bow Wow.

"The marketplace would be shocked if it knew the level of sports and entertainment clients Holland & Knight has, and that was prior to our arrival," Mulrain said.

Carroll, who is based in Boston, represented the manager and employees of the Boston Red Sox baseball team as the MLB probed whether the team illegally used video equipment to steal signs from opposing pitchers.

The MLB found in 2020 that the sign stealing was "limited in scope and impact." The league stripped the team of a second-round selection in the 2020 amateur draft and suspended a team video operator.

Also moving to Holland & Knight is Washington, D.C.-based partner O'Kelly McWilliams. The firm said McWilliams' practice includes, among other things, helping companies handle internal investigations and whistleblower allegations.

Bob Bodian, Mintz's managing member, wished Carroll, Mulrain and McWilliams well in a statement.

