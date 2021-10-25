More law firms use 'virtual internships' to recruit summer associates

The logo of law firm White & Case is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Digital internships for undergraduates and J.D. students are catching on as law firm summer associate recruiting tools that can help build a firm's "brand awareness."

Eight major U.S. firms now offer “virtual internships” through Forage, an online platform that provides simulated work experiences that employers can use to connect with and evaluate potential future hires.

White & Case is the latest law firm to expand its Forage program, this month launching a new track that puts law students in the shoes of a first-year IP associate.

White & Case in 2019 became the first U.S. law firm to use Forage, formerly named called InsideSherpa, said co-founder and chief executive officer Thomas Brunskill.

Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Hogan Lovells, Baker McKenzie, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe each offer virtual internships through the service, alongside 24 firms based outside the U.S.

Online training program participants complete real-world legal tasks in specific practice areas and receive feedback, while getting an idea of day-to-day life at the law firm sponsor. The programs are self-paced and generally take between three to seven hours to complete.

White & Case’s new IP program revolves around a fictional biomedical startup that has been sued for infringement. Participants must complete five specific tasks including drafting a client email and a memo to a partner.

These digital training programs can establish an early relationship between a college or law student and a particular law firm, said James Leipold, executive director of the National Association for Law Placement. Research has shown that students make career decisions earlier than many people imagine, and creating an early pipeline is particularly helpful in reaching minority and first-generation college students, he said.

“Even in law school, students have a hard time distinguishing between law firms, so developing this sort of brand awareness, and maybe even brand loyalty, early in the arc of their legal education is likely to reap benefits further down the line,” Leipold said.

Latham & Watkins has been offering digital internships through Forage since 2019 and 40,000 people have participated thus far, said Abid Qureshi, global chair of the firm’s recruiting committee. Latham’s offerings include programs on antitrust and competition and emerging companies.

“We are continuing to invest in these complimentary virtual learning programs and hope to inspire young people all over the world, to explore their intellectual curiosity and consider pursuing a career in Big Law,” Qureshi said.

