More M&A musical chairs as Winston adds longtime Dechert partner

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Winston & Strawn LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Dechert See all

Winston Strawn See all

Shearman Sterling See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Winston & Strawn is bringing on Dechert partner Craig Godshall for its corporate practice in New York, the firm announced Wednesday.

Chicago-based Winston & Strawn's corporate practice has seen its share of churn lately. Last week, the firm lost its former M&A co-chair Chris Zochowski and partner Bradley Noojin to Shearman & Sterling in Washington, D.C., after adding corporate partners James Brown and Douglas Lionberger to its Houston office earlier in the month. In April, the firm added IP transactions partner Stephen Kong to its growing Los Angeles office.

Law firms across the country have been competing fiercely for corporate deals and the lawyers to guide and staff them, as the merger market more than recovers from its early pandemic slump.

Godshall, who'd been with Dechert for more than 35 years, focuses his practice on structuring complex domestic and international transactions on behalf of private equity fund sponsors. He has advised boards, audit committees, and independent committees on internal investigations.

He will split his time between Winston's New York office and Philadelphia. As a registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong, Godshall helped build out Dechert's Beijing and Hong Kong corporate and securities practice more than a decade ago.

He said that although it will not be the primary focus of his practice, he plans to continue helping Chinese and American companies navigate their respective legal and regulatory terrains.

His clients have included Court Square Capital Partners and Citigroup Venture Capital Equity Partners, according to his former firm profile.

Winston & Strawn chairman Tom Fitzgerald praised Godshall's arrival in a statement.

“Private equity transactions are continually expanding in terms of complexity and global implications,” Fitzgerald said. “Craig’s experience will be ideal as we continue to serve client needs and navigate new pathways for growth.”

Read more:

Expanding push into L.A., Winston adds IP dealmaker from Troutman Pepper

Shearman & Sterling adds Winston M&A leader in D.C.