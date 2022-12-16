More U.S. law firms embrace shortened names, dump ampersands

Summary

(Reuters) - Several U.S. law firms have rebranded to abbreviated names this year, with Quarles & Brady becoming the latest this week to debut a shortened name and updated logo.

The Milwaukee-founded firm said on Thursday it will now go by "Quarles," better reflecting how its leaders said clients, opposing counsel and others already refer to it.

The national firm, which has about 475 lawyers, retains Quarles & Brady as its legal name.

That's unlike Saul Ewing, which last month legally shortened its name from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, reverting back to the name it used before combining with Arnstein & Lehr in 2017.

Saul Ewing managing partner Jason St. John said in an interview at the time that the shift came after a "listening tour" with colleagues, who found it "symbolic to say, we are one unified firm after an incredibly successful combination."

Other firms have also made name branding changes this year, including Morrison & Foerster. The prominent San Francisco-founded firm dropped the ampersand from its branding, but not from its legal name, in the spring, a firm spokesperson confirmed earlier this year. The firm long embraced the shorthand "MoFo."

The shift to shorter law firm names is far from new, and has been happening for about three decades, said Mary K Young of Zeughauser Group.

"The trend towards shortening the name probably started with the trend towards the law firms getting bigger, and marketing the law firm in following the principles of traditional marketing," said Young, who works with law firms on strategy and branding.

"No longer was a law firm a collection of people who had their name over the door," which could be the five or six names of the founding partners, she said.

Riker Danzig, a 140-lawyer firm based in Morristown, New Jersey, this year abandoned three of its formerly five names in a change that took effect in June. The firm has changed its name over the years, with the most recent name set since 1990.

"We never want to lose the rich history of the firm," co-chairman Brian O'Donnell said in a May statement. By rebranding, "we are simply in line with the reality of our common name in the business and legal worlds," he said.

Quarles chair Mike Aldana said Friday that the firm was also modernizing its 35-year-old logo after it became "a little time worn." The firm decided on the new look after getting internal and external feedback on its brand and values from lawyers and clients, he said.

The firm also wanted to appeal to potential lawyer recruits. "The way we present to the world matters," said Quarles president Brad Vynalek.

