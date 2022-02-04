Morgan Lewis adds Mayer Brown UK structured transactions partner

Summary

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Lewis has hired structured transactions partner Merryn Craske from Mayer Brown in London, the firm said on Friday.

Craske advises financial institutions on securitization and structured finance transactions in asset classes including auto loans and leases, residential and commercial mortgages and consumer and insurance premium loans, Morgan Lewis said.

Craske was a partner at Mayer Brown for over four years before her move, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also had stints at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Sidley Austin and Baker McKenzie, as per the profile.

Her arrival follows the April 2021 hires of Steven Becker and Alex Velinsky in the Morgan Lewis structured transactions practices in New York and Washington, DC, respectively, the firm said.

On Tuesday, Morgan Lewis said it had hired David Plotinsky, a 25-year government veteran who most recently served as acting chief and principal deputy chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Foreign Investment Review section.

A Mayer Brown representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Craske’s departure.

