Morgan Lewis adds patent team, Silicon Valley leader from Duane Morris















(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday said it has picked up a five-member patent prosecution team from rival law firm Duane Morris, including Manita Rawat, managing partner of the firm's Silicon Valley office.

The team also includes of counsel Daniel Tarr in Philadelphia, associate Tairan (Terry) Wang in Washington, D.C., Chicago-based patent prosecution specialist Mona Batmani and senior paralegal Sherlin Yaghoubzadeh in Los Angeles.

Rawat, who served on Duane Morris' governing partners' board, has represented Fortune 100 and large technology companies, Morgan Lewis said. Her clients have included MGM Resorts International and Cisco Systems Inc, according to federal court records.

A Duane Morris spokesperson wished Rawat well, adding that the firm is poised to expand its footprint in Silicon Valley by absorbing labor and employment firm Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud.

Stephen Sutro, a white-collar litigator who leads Duane Morris' San Francisco office, will now also lead the Silicon Valley office, the spokesperson added.

Both Morgan Lewis and Duane Morris, which have international offices, were founded in Philadelphia.

Rawat's team "extends the capabilities" of Morgan Lewis' roster of intellectual property lawyers, IP leader Louis Beardell said in a statement.

Morgan Lewis six months ago lost 19 of its IP lawyers and professionals in southern California to BakerHostetler. Among the lawyers who left was Mark Itri, who at one time counted Apple Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google as his clients.

Duane Morris, meanwhile, has spent the past month beefing up other practice areas. In addition to its pending merger with Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud, the firm last week added a team of employment litigators from Seyfarth Shaw, including Gerald Maatman, the chair of its complex discrimination litigation/class action practice group.

