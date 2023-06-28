Morgan Lewis adds top Winston & Strawn dealmaker in Northern California

The logo of law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is seen on the exterior of its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
June 28 (Reuters) - The leader of U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn's corporate practice in Northern California has joined rival firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Morgan Lewis said Wednesday.

Khoa Do has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in its Silicon Valley office alongside associate Nicholas Howe, the firm said. His deal-making practice spans the technology, life sciences, sports and entertainment industries, the firm said.

Do is a veteran of several law firm partnerships -- prior to joining Winston two years ago, he had worked at DLA Piper, Morrison & Foerster, Jones Day and Greenberg Traurig.

Morgan Lewis chair Jami McKeon said in a statement that Do has "a keen understanding of the market, and clients looking for a capable hand and practical advice will benefit from his insight."

A Winston spokesperson declined to comment on Do's departure.

Do joined Winston as global M&A activity hit a record-breaking pace in 2021, when the combined value of global announced M&A deals hit $5.9 trillion, according to Refinitiv. Law firms rode the hot M&A wave to set new internal records for revenue and profitability.

But rising interest rates, high inflation and recession fears have soured some companies' appetites for dealmaking. M&A activity dropped 37% to $3.6 trillion in 2022, the largest year-over-year percentage decline since 2021, Refinitiv said.

As a result, leading law firms are advising on fewer deals with a smaller combined value.

