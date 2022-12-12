Morgan Lewis asks N.Y. court to toss $12 million legal malpractice case















(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius told a New York state judge on Friday that ex-client Prospect Capital Corp was improperly trying to blame the law firm for its own misfortune, asking the court to dismiss the investment company's $12 million legal malpractice lawsuit.

New York-based Prospect, which is publicly traded on Nasdaq, sued Morgan Lewis in October in New York County Supreme Court, alleging the firm was negligent in its handling of a $17 million loan Prospect made in 2014 to Venio LLC, which recovers unclaimed property for its clients.

Prospect said its loan to Venio was supposed to be structured so it would be repaid ahead of Silicon Valley Bank, which separately loaned $12 million to Venio. Instead, Venio paid the bank off first, which Prospect alleged was a breach of its loan agreement.

Venio was eventually liquidated in 2020. Prospect said Venio owed it more than $15 million.

In its Friday filing, Philadelphia-founded Morgan Lewis said Prospect is refusing to accept that it made a bad business decision.

"Rather than accept this ordinary risk of doing business or pursue its available contractual remedies, Prospect seeks to shift its losses onto its outside counsel by alleging legal malpractice," the firm said.

After suing Silicon Valley Bank for $12 million in 2021, Prospect said it learned its lawsuit was based on an earlier draft of the Venio loan agreement that differed from the final agreement.

Prospect blamed Morgan Lewis for the error. Morgan Lewis said Prospect and its attorneys had multiple opportunities to review and ask questions about the agreement with Venio.

Prospect and Silicon Valley Bank reached a settlement on undisclosed terms in June.

Richard Zielinski, a Goulston & Storrs lawyer representing Morgan Lewis and its partner Matthew Schernecke, declined to comment. Attorneys and a spokesperson for Prospect did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Prospect Capital Corp v. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Supreme Court of the State of New York, No. 653941/2022.

For Prospect Capital: Adam Burton and Abraham Shaw of Prospect

For Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Matthew Schernecke: Nicholas Cutaia and Richard Zielinski of Goulston & Storrs

