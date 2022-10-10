Morgan Lewis hires eight-strong aviation team from K&L Gates















(Reuters) - Morgan Lewis said on Monday that it has hired an eight-lawyer team from K&L Gates across its offices in London, Dubai and Singapore to bolster its global aviation finance practice.

Sidanth Rajagopal and Manuela Krach join Morgan Lewis in London, while James Bradley has been added to the firm’s Singapore team.

The three new partners are accompanied by two of counsel, Sourabh Bhattacharya in Dubai and Terry Chang in Singapore, and three associates.

The new team have all represented “a variety of key aviation industry players” and will focus on “complex cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry”, Morgan Lewis said in a statement.

The firm says it has advised more than 100 financial institutions on their aircraft investments and that its insurance recovery clients have a combined total of 60 aircraft on lease to Russian airlines, with an aggregate insured value of over $2 billion.

Morgan Lewis’ chair Jami McKeon said the new team “brings a depth of experience to our aviation capabilities”.

K&L Gates declined to comment.

