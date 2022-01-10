Morgan Lewis lures investment funds team from Faegre Drinker

Summary

Summary Law firms Four-lawyer team includes partners Zeke Johnson and Brian Jacobson

The team will be Chicago-based and work with clients including in the Midwest and Twin Cities The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Morgan Lewis & Bockius is expanding its private investment fund team with four lawyers, including two partners, from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, the Philadelphia-founded firm said on Monday.

Partners Zeke Johnson and Brian Jacobson, along with two associates, will be part of Morgan Lewis' Chicago office and will work with clients including in the Midwest and Twin Cities, according to the 2,200-lawyer firm.

The team joins the firm's 150-lawyer global investment management practice.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While Morgan Lewis has been in the Chicago market for a number of years, its growth there comes as several large law firms have recently flocked to the city.

Jami McKeon, chair of Morgan Lewis, in a statement said Chicago is "cementing itself as a major financial center" and is home to both startups and multinational companies.

The team leaves Faegre Drinker, a firm created by the merger of Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath in 2020.

Johnson, who the firm said counsels alternative investment management clients on matters including fund organization and compliance, joined his prior firm in 2015. He previously oversaw legal matters at alternative asset manager Black River Asset Management LLC.

Jacobson represents institutional investors in relation to structuring and terms of investments, the firm said. His LinkedIn page shows he has practiced at his previous firm since 2012.

A Faegre Drinker representative said the firm wishes the lawyers well.

Read More:

Morgan Lewis hires SEC lawyer, citing SPAC and digital asset trends

FaegreBD and Drinker Biddle to merge into nearly $1 bln revenue firm

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.