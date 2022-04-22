Morgan Lewis picks up UK structured finance partner from Orrick

The logo of law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is seen on the exterior of its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 22 (Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has added a partner from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, making it the latest large law firm to grow its finance practice in London.

Richard Hanson joins Morgan Lewis’ global structured transactions practice, the Philadelphia-founded law firm said Friday.

Hanson advises alternative investment funds and asset managers on structured finance, securitization and derivatives-based transactions, Morgan Lewis said.

Last month, Eversheds Sutherland hired a global finance co-lead from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London.

Earlier this year, UK-based Osborne Clarke and Linklaters picked up three finance partners each, and NY-based Schulte Roth & Zabel hired a finance and derivatives partner from Dentons in the UK capital.

Morgan Lewis added structured finance partner Merryn Craske from Mayer Brown in London in February.

The 2,000-attorney firm also added structured finance partners Steven Becker and Alex Velinsky from Hunton Andrews Kurth in the U.S. earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Orrick wished Hanson well on Friday.

Reporting by Nimitt Dixit

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.