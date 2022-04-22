Morgan Lewis picks up UK structured finance partner from Orrick
- Summary
- Law firms
- Richard Hanson joins Morgan Lewis' structured transactions group in London
- Morgan Lewis, Eversheds Sutherland, Linklaters and Schulte Roth have all added finance partners in London this year
April 22 (Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has added a partner from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, making it the latest large law firm to grow its finance practice in London.
Richard Hanson joins Morgan Lewis’ global structured transactions practice, the Philadelphia-founded law firm said Friday.
Hanson advises alternative investment funds and asset managers on structured finance, securitization and derivatives-based transactions, Morgan Lewis said.
Last month, Eversheds Sutherland hired a global finance co-lead from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London.
Earlier this year, UK-based Osborne Clarke and Linklaters picked up three finance partners each, and NY-based Schulte Roth & Zabel hired a finance and derivatives partner from Dentons in the UK capital.
Morgan Lewis added structured finance partner Merryn Craske from Mayer Brown in London in February.
The 2,000-attorney firm also added structured finance partners Steven Becker and Alex Velinsky from Hunton Andrews Kurth in the U.S. earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Orrick wished Hanson well on Friday.
