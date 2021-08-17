Morgan & Morgan ready to dole out $100,000 in contest for new jingle

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Companies Law firms Plaintiffs' firm says cash award will go to amateur musician

(Reuters) - Personal injury goliath Morgan & Morgan is offering amateur musicians a shot at $100,000 -- and the chance to have their legal jingle be the airwaves’ new earworm.

The law firm, which boasts 700 attorneys in offices from Florida to Alaska, is holding a contest for its first-ever jingle, it announced on Monday. Open only to amateurs, Morgan & Morgan is accepting entries until Sept. 26 on its website, MorganJingle.com.

The 30- to 60-second song can draw inspiration from any genre, but it must include the plaintiff megafirm’s catchphrase, “For the people,” and include at least one additional firm slogan. That could be “Dial pound LAW, that’s all,” or “America’s largest injury law firm,” or Morgan & Morgan’s website.

“During these unprecedented times, our communities are struggling financially,” firm founder, John Morgan, said in a press release. “Our hope is that this $100,000 cash prize could significantly change someone’s life.”

He’ll be picking the winner personally, according to the firm.

The curious are welcome to review submissions on the MorganJingle.com website or by following #MorganJingleContest on social media. As of Tuesday morning, no entries had been posted.

The firm didn’t immediately respond to questions about how it will be using the song, but its robust advertising on television and online suggests the jingle will be widely heard.

It’s a shot at replacing the country’s perhaps best-known legal jingle, for the now-defunct personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes. That song, which features the firm’s phone number as a hook, was famous enough to spur a social media challenge started by Broadway star Molly Hager, who asked her followers to post their best rendition of the jingle a few years ago.

Ken Kaufman, who composed the Cellino & Barnes jingle, says writing music for a law firm isn’t any different than writing for, say, a hot dog stand.

“The essence of what a jingle is remains the same,” Kaufman told Reuters. “The salient points remain the same: Name, slogan, contact information.”

The mood might be different between selling hot dogs and personal injury attorneys, but at its core “a jingle is essentially a minute-long song which attempts to drive a name and slogan into the public mind through repetition, through a lot of frequency,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said Cellino & Barnes launched the jingle in the pre-internet era, putting it on air in conjunction with an aggressive billboard advertising campaign.

“It can be used in a myriad of ways,” Kaufman said.