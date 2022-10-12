Morrison Foerster absorbs California litigation firm Durie Tangri

Summary

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster will absorb Durie Tangri, a California-based litigation firm known for its intellectual property cases and tech industry clientele, the law firms said on Wednesday.

The firms, both founded in San Francisco, said 36 Durie Tangri lawyers are expected to join 1,000-lawyer Morrison Foerster effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Morrison Foerster is among the top 50 U.S. law firms by revenue. The firm generated gross revenue of more than $1.2 billion in 2021, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer.

Durie Tangri was founded in 2009 by lawyers who left the litigation firm now named Keker, Van Nest & Peters, including Daralyn Durie, Ragesh Tangri and Mark Lemley. The firm later opened a second office in Los Angeles.

About half of Durie Tangri's work is intellectual property litigation, and it also handles commercial cases, class action defense, professional liability and white collar work, according to co-founder Durie.

One major consideration for Durie Tangri in agreeing to the combination was the career trajectory for the firm's growing number of younger partners and associates, Durie said. "I just think we need access to a bigger platform and more resources for those people to be able to have the kind of practices that they want to have," she said.

Leaders at both firms highlighted a match-up in culture and common client work for the life sciences and tech sectors.

Morrison Foerster has also wanted to grow its trial and IP litigation practices, said Eric McCrath, who took over as chair of Morrison Foerster on Oct. 3. He replaced longtime leader Larren Nashelsky.

"This is actually a dating process that occurred rather quickly," McGrath said.

Durie Tangri is defending the Internet Archive in an ongoing copyright dispute brought in 2020 by a group of major book publishers over the Archive's online library program.

The firm last year secured a win for Activision Blizzard Inc when a jury found the company didn't infringe the copyright of professional wrestler Booker T. Huffman in one of its popular "Call of Duty" games.

Other Durie Tangri clients have included Genentech Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Netflix Inc and the California State University, according to its website.

Michael Proctor, a Durie Tangri commercial litigation and white collar partner who was managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, is not joining Morrison & Foerster. He said in a statement on Tuesday that he has opened a new firm with another lawyer, Guy Iverson.

Durie said Proctor's departure was unrelated to the Morrison Foerster move. All other partners are participating in the merger, she said.

