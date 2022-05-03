Morrison & Foerster adds former 21st Century Fox attorney in L.A.

The logo of law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP is seen at their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Brian Michael most recently worked at King & Spalding

Morrison & Foerster has also poached at least five partners from rival Perkins Coie in California this year

May 3 - Morrison & Foerster said Tuesday that it has hired a former assistant U.S. attorney and deputy general counsel for 21st Century Fox Inc as a partner in Los Angeles.

Brian Michael most recently spent five years at King & Spalding. He'll be part of Morrison & Foerster's securities litigation, enforcement and white collar defense group.

Michael worked on global compliance for Fox broadcast, cable, digital and sports media businesses as deputy general counsel, Morrison & Foerster said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He also worked on the company's response to cross border investigations, including a corruption case centered on FIFA, world soccer's governing body, according to Morrison & Foerster.

Two former Fox executives who U.S. prosecutors said paid millions in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches were indicted in 2020 as part of a broader FIFA probe. The two pled not guilty, and the case is ongoing.

Michael spent about eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney in both the Southern District of New York and the Central District of California, Morrison & Foerster said.

A spokesperson from King & Spalding said the firm wishes Michael continued success.

Between February and March, Morrison & Foerster poached at least five partners from Perkins Coie in California.

In January, the firm added another SDNY alumni when it hired Edward Imperatore, who has worked on cases brought against General Motors Co and a former American Realty Capital Partners executive.

Read more:

Morrison & Foerster nabs more California partners from Perkins Coie

Morrison & Foerster lures SDNY prosecutor to white collar defense team

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.