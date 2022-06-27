Morrison & Foerster elects corporate leader McCrath as new firm chair

The logo of law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP at their office in Washington, D.C. August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster said Monday it has named partner Eric McCrath as chair of the large law firm, replacing Larren Nashelsky, who has held the position for the past decade.

Partners elected McCrath, who joined San Francisco-founded Morrison & Foerster in 2007 and has served as global co-chair of the firm's 400-lawyer corporate department since 2018, the 1,000-lawyer firm said in a statement.

McCrath, who advises companies on M&A and other transactions, said the firm has been "very much in the growing stage."

Morrison & Foerster said McCrath is of Asian heritage and is the first ethnically diverse chair in its history.

Nashelsky's term ends Oct. 3, the firm said. He will remain a partner.

Under Nashelsky, who was first elected chair in 2012, the firm said it has increased profitability. Morrison & Foerster made about $1.2 billion in gross revenue in 2021, according to data from The American Lawyer, placing it at No. 37 in the top 100 highest-revenue firms in the U.S.

Under Nashelsky, Morrison & Foerster expanded in Asia, Europe and the U.S., with new offices in Singapore, Berlin, Boston and Austin, Texas, the firm said.

Nashelsky is one of the only large law firm leaders to speak up publicly so far about the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision reversing Roe v. Wade. He issued a statement hours after the ruling that the firm would "redouble our efforts to protect abortion and other reproductive rights."

The firm said Nashelsky decided not to seek another term as chair.

Nashelsky said he wanted to leave the chairmanship at a point when the firm was strong and give "more of a runway to my successor."

