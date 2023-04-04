Morrison & Foerster expands China M&A team with Kirkland hire















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Morrison & Foerster has added its third new private equity partner in Asia this year, hiring Rongjing Zhao from rival Kirkland & Ellis to its China offices, the firm said Tuesday.

Zhao was previously a partner at Kirkland’s Shanghai office for five years.

She specializes in cross-border transactions, primarily representing private equity funds on investments and acquisitions in the Chinese and other Asian markets, Morrison & Foerster said in a statement.

Zhao's clients have included The Carlyle Group, Centurium Capital, China International Capital Corporation, Clearlake Capital Group and global investment giant KKR, according to her bio on Morrison & Foerster’s website.

A Kirkland & Ellis spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco-headquartered Morrison & Foerster earlier this year added private equity partners Steven Tran and Tabitha Saw to its office in Singapore, where the legal market has turned hot with at least six firms adding partners in the country in the last week.

International law firms have continued to grow China practices this year amid heightened U.S-China tensions.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan opened a second China office in Beijing last month. Allen & Overy, Linklaters, and Sidley Austin have all added partners to their Chinese-focused practices in Shanghai or Hong Kong earlier in the year.

Reporting by Nimitt Dixit











