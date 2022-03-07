Morrison & Foerster joins law firms landing in Austin's 'Silicon Hills'

The logo of law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP is seen at their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms The firm's new office has four partners and two associates

Austin has attracted other large firms like Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins recently The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster said Monday it has followed the lead of many other large law firms by opening an office in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas, citing the region's tech and life sciences industries.

The San Francisco-based law firm's new six-attorney office will be managed by Bradley Wine, global co-chair of Morrison & Foerster’s litigation department, who relocated to Austin from the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

IP litigator Brian Nash and emerging companies-focused corporate attorney Steve Tyndall joined the firm as partners from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Austin, along with two associates. Aaron Fountain joined the new office as an IP litigation partner from DLA Piper.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

At least seven large law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, O'Melveny & Myers, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, opened in Austin in 2021. Morrison & Foerster appears to be the first of the largest U.S. firms to enter the Texas capital in 2022.

Wine said Morrison & Foerster has had its eye on the Silicon Hills since 2019.

"We see what's been happening in Austin, particularly around the tech and life sciences sectors, as aligning so well with our strategic areas of focus," he said.

Fountain and Nash said they will be focused on working with emerging tech companies that have followed the flock of major corporations that have moved into Austin.

According to Wine, the firm is actively looking to add corporate and IP attorneys in Austin, its 17th office globally.

Neither a spokesperson from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman nor DLA Piper immediately responded to requests for comment about their attorneys' departures.

Read More:

O’Melveny takes team from Thompson & Knight to launch Austin office

Kirkland continues Texas expansion with new Austin outpost

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.