Morrison & Foerster nabs more California partners from Perkins Coie

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster said Tuesday it has hired Daphne Higgs and Teresa Tate, the latest partners to join the large San Francisco-founded law firm's corporate department from rival Perkins Coie this year.

At least three other former Perkins Coie partners focused on emerging companies and venture capital work – Paul Navarro, Michael Glaser and Mike LaPlante – have joined 1,000-lawyer Morrison & Foerster's California offices since the beginning of February, according to firm statements.

Higgs and Tate join the firm in its Palo Alto and San Francisco offices, respectively.

Higgs, who served as Palo Alto managing partner at Perkins Coie, represents clients in technology deals, the firm said. Tate advises clients on mergers and acquisitions and emerging company and venture capital matters.

Eric McCrath, co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's global corporate department, said the pair are "highly accomplished lawyers from historically underrepresented groups who bring deep knowledge of the technology industry to the firm."

The other partners to recently join from Perkins Coie also added to Morrison & Foerster's emerging companies and venture capital group, in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A spokesperson for Seattle-founded Perkins Coie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawyers' departures.

Morrison & Foerster has also targeted technology-related work by opening a new office in Austin, Texas last week, becoming the latest large law firm to enter the city.

