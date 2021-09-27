Morrison & Foerster snags fintech leader from Reed Smith

Morrison & Foerster offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster said Monday that it has brought on Jeff Silberman, who most recently co-chaired Reed Smith's global fintech practice, to help expand its fintech and financial services offerings.

Silberman joins Morrison & Foerster’s New York office as a partner, specializing in banking and fintech partnerships, app-based financial services, cryptocurrencies and other matters. He said part of what drew him to the San Francisco-founded firm was the opportunity to join forces again with his former colleague Maria Earley, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement attorney, who joined Morrison & Foerster’s Washington, D.C., office in July.

Because his clients in the fintech and financial services sectors are “operating in a highly regulated environment,” Silberman said that Earley and others at Morrison & Foerster offer “a great regulatory complement” to the transactional work he handles for those clients.

“I see us working seamlessly from New York with the D.C. office, and all the other offices on MoFo's global platform, to be able to provide that full suite of transactional, regulatory, and enforcement and litigation support for those clients when they need it,” he added.

Before joining Reed Smith in 2018, Silberman held several in-house positions for financial services companies, including serving as counsel, head of structured finance and business development for fintech firm LendKey Technologies Inc, and general counsel for broker-dealer JVB Financial Group LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was an attorney at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

With Silberman's arrival, Morrison & Foerster has added eight attorneys to its financial services group this year, the firm said. Crystal Kaldjob, who co-leads the firm's fintech practice, added in an interview that the firm is still looking for additional talent in the fintech space, especially those with experience dealing with cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Kaldjob took over as a head of Morrison & Foerster's fintech group after the former co-chairs, Obrea Poindexter and Sean Ruff, left the firm for Cooley in January. The firm this month also lost two leaders of its blockchain and smart contracts group, Susan Gault-Brown and Dario de Martino, in moves to Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young and Allen & Overy, respectively.

A Reed Smith spokesperson said the firm thanks Silberman for his contributions and wishes him well.

Norton Rose Fulbright in June tapped another former Reed Smith partner, Stephen Aschettino, as its new U.S. fintech head.

Reporting by Xiumei Dong