Morrison & Foerster taps ex-FDA chief counsel as practice co-lead

Summary Law firms Stacy Cline Amin worked as FDA chief counsel and HHS deputy GC for more than two years

(Reuters) - Stacy Cline Amin, who served as chief counsel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump, has joined Morrison & Foerster as a practice leader, the firm said Tuesday.

Amin, who will co-lead Morrison & Foerster's FDA regulatory and compliance practice, spent two years as the FDA's chief counsel and simultaneously as deputy general counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"The firm is unmatched in its expertise at the intersection of life sciences, health care and technology," said Amin. She also cited the San Francisco-founded firm's growth in Washington, D.C., where she'll be based.

Amin is the fifth former U.S. government official to join Morrison & Foerster's Washington office this year, the firm said.

MoFo touted Amin's part in the FDA's response to COVID-19, saying she played a "critical role in nearly every aspect," including "record numbers of emergency use authorizations, guidances, and enforcement actions."

Amin adds "significant depth and breadth" to the firm's existing practices, said Michael Ward, the head of Morrison & Foerster's life sciences practice group, adding that the firm has clients working in areas such as human gene therapy, regenerative medicine and digital health.

"All of these areas have very complicated regulatory issues," Ward said. "We feel incredibly lucky to be able to introduce Stacy to our clients in these areas."

Prior to joining the FDA, Amin worked in the Trump White House as senior associate counsel and held counsel roles on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions and the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

Her work in the Senate supported several pieces of legislation, the firm said, including the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016, a $6.3 billion bill aimed at spurring medical innovation, expanding access to mental health treatment and battling the opioid epidemic.

She will co-lead MoFo's FDA regulatory and compliance practice alongside Bethany Hills, who joined the firm in 2019 after leading the FDA practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

