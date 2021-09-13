Munck Wilson expands in Austin, absorbing 7-attorney boutique

REUTERS/Henry Romero

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Dallas-founded Munck Wilson Mandala announced on Monday that it has absorbed Fleckman & McGlynn, an Austin-based boutique firm with seven attorneys handling trademark and other matters.

With a focus on technology and intellectual property, Munck Wilson has been in Austin since 2016. It now has 11 lawyers based in the burgeoning legal market, as well as one ex-Fleckman & McGlynn partner joining in Houston.

William Munck, managing partner of Munck Wilson, said in a statement that the acquisition of Fleckman & McGlynn is part of the firm's strategic growth plan in Austin.

"They are a well-established Austin firm with attorneys practicing in Austin and Houston. We see a bright future as we combine our teams to serve more clients regionally and globally," said Munck.

A representative for the firm said Fleckman & McGlynn's trademark, copyright, branding and name, image, likeness practices double what Munck Wilson has already, making the firm "one of the largest trademark/soft IP practices in the Southwest with more than 10,000 active trademark matters."

The new attorneys, who focus on litigation, real estate, corporate transactions and intellectual property, are bringing along clients that are based in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Germany, France, Belgium, India, Japan, Mexico and Brazil, according to a press release.

“Munck Wilson Mandala is a well-known firm that is highly regarded among technology clients and well respected within the business and legal communities. We are excited about this merger with the Munck Wilson Mandala team and believe that our clients will be well served by our complementary skill sets,” Fleckman & McGlynn founding principal Steven Fleckman said in a statement.

Fleckman launched Fleckman & McGlynn in 1991 and has worked on litigation, corporate, real estate and IP matters for more than 45 years. Also joining Munck Wilson are name partner Jessica McGlynn, partners Melissa LaBauve and Andrew McKeon, principal attorney Jason Blair and of counsel Bill Raman. John Cain will be the first Munck Wilson partner in Houston and will be the manager of the firm's new Houston office.

Munck Wilson has almost 90 attorneys in total, with offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston and Marshall, Texas, as well as Los Angeles.

