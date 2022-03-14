Munger Tolles lures ex-DOJ lawyer from Boies Schiller

Law firms Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Los Angeles-founded law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson said Monday it has hired a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer from the firm co-founded by famed litigator David Boies.

Boies Schiller Flexner's Lauren Bell, a former senior counsel and acting chief of staff to the head of DOJ's criminal division, is joining Munger Tolles' Washington, D.C., office as a partner, the firm said. She will work on investigations, white-collar defense and litigation.

Bell joined Boies Schiller from the Justice Department in June 2020, marking a relatively rare partner hire for the firm at a time when many other lawyers were leaving. More than 70 Boies Schiller attorneys have left the firm since 2020, including several high-ranking partners and rainmakers.

Bell, who did not respond to a request for comment, said in a statement released by the firm that she is eager to work with her friend, Munger Tolles partner Jonathan Kravis, another DOJ alum.

Kravis joined Munger Tolles in June 2020 after he quit the Justice Department following its decision to abruptly seek a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a veteran Republican operative and friend of then-president Donald Trump, whom Kravis prosecuted. Stone, convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers, was ultimately pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

A spokesperson for Boies Schiller did not respond to a request for comment on Bell's departure.

