Music dealmaker for Peloton takes practice to Willkie in L.A.

The offices of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Sid Fohrman led Sheppard Mullin's music industry, esports and games industry teams

Willkie opened L.A. office in September The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Sheppard Mullin partner whose clients have included Peloton Interactive Inc and Mastercard Inc has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher's fast-growing Los Angeles office.

Sid Fohrman, the leader of Sheppard Mullin's music industry team and esports and games industry team, has joined Willkie as a partner, the firm said Monday.

As Peloton's outside music and media counsel, Fohrman advised the exercise equipment company on deals with major record companies and publishers, as well as individual artists like Guns N' Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to his bio on his former firm's website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He has played a similar role as Mastercard's outside music counsel, representing the company in deals with music artists.

Fohrman has also represented talent agency A3 Artists Agency, online streaming service Spotify Technology SA and online music website Vevo. He was unavailable for comment.

Fohrman led the Sheppard Mullin team that represented AmazeVR, a virtual reality company, in a deal reached in August with rapper Megan Thee Stallion to create a virtual reality film for the artist.

He represented Intel Corp and media agency GreenLight Media & Marketing in its production of pop star Lady Gaga's tribute to late British rock star David Bowie during the 2016 Grammys.

Willkie is a new entrant in the Los Angeles legal market, having opened an office in September with a trio partners from Venable. The firm said it now has about 50 lawyers there.

A Sheppard Mullin spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Willkie launches Los Angeles office with three Venable hires

Lady Gaga makes psychedelic Grammy tribute to kindred spirit David Bowie

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.