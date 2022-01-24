Nelson Mullins hires 31 partners from midsize firm Bowman and Brooke

Summary

Summary Law firms Nelson Mullins' managing partner said more than 50 attorneys will join

(Reuters) - South Carolina-based firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough said on Monday that it has poached at least 31 partners from midsize trial firm Bowman and Brooke to grow its litigation ranks and launch several new offices.

The litigators will work in the firm's product liability practice, which Nelson Mullins said now has about 150 attorneys.

The new hires' practices cover litigation in automotive, consumer product liability and pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, Nelson Mullins said.

The large hire will give Nelson Mullins, a national firm of more than 900 lawyers, new offices in Minneapolis, San Diego and Richmond, Virginia, and in the future, Dallas, according to the firm.

Managing partner Jim Lehman said more than 50 attorneys are slated to join Nelson Mullins in total from Bowman and Brooke in the coming weeks.

Bowen and Brooke has 155 attorneys and 77 partners still working at the firm as of Monday, according to a firm representative.

The representative said more lawyers may move to Nelson Mullins this week.

Bowman and Brooke's firm chair, Paul Cereghini, said in a statement that the practices of the firm's remaining attorneys will be "largely unaffected" by the departures. He said Bowman and Brooke respects their "individual decisions to join a different type of firm."

Nelson Mullins already has a products liability practice that's taken on large cases, said Lehman.

In 2021, the firm defended Johnson & Johnson as a jury found the company not liable in a $50 million lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who said the company's talc-based baby powder caused their relative to die of ovarian cancer.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

