Nelson Mullins recruits Faegre Drinker IP duo in Minneapolis

(Reuters) - Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough said in a statement Thursday it has expanded its firm-wide IP practice to Minneapolis with the hire of two lawyers from rival Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

South Carolina-based Nelson Mullins gained a Minneapolis presence in January after it recruited a 31-partner group from midsize trial law firm Bowman and Brooke that included lawyers based in the Minnesota city.

Jason Kraus and Brian Oberst will be the first Nelson Mullins IP lawyers in that particular office, a firm spokesperson said.

Kraus has experience counseling clients on patent protection strategies and international patent portfolios, Nelson Mullins said. He worked at Faegre Drinker for almost 18 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Oberst has worked on preparation and prosecution of patents, IP diligence for investors in M&A deals and patent-related investigations, according to Nelson Mullins.

Nelson Mullins' January recruitment of the Bowman and Brooke group gave the firm offices in San Diego and Richmond, Virginia, in addition to Minneapolis.

The firm has also launched outposts in Dallas and Cleveland in 2022.

A Faegre Drinker spokesperson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures of Kraus and Oberst.

