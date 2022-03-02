Nelson Mullins ups stake in product liability work with nine-lawyer hire

Summary

(Reuters) - Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is continuing to build out a team of product liability litigators by hiring nine attorneys from Tucker Ellis and opening a new Cleveland office, the firm said Wednesday.

The South Carolina-based firm added 31 product liability partners from midsize trial firm Bowman and Brooke in January, a move that gave Nelson Mullins offices in Minneapolis, San Diego and Richmond, Virginia. The firm also opened a Dallas location in early February.

Partners Sarah Bunce, Jon Feczko, John Lewis, Seth Linnick, and Dustin Rawlin will be joining in Cleveland, along with three associates. Another partner, Monee Hanna, will work out of the firm's Los Angeles office.

The group works on commercial litigation matters and brings the product liability team at the firm up to about 160 attorneys, according to Nelson Mullins.

Jim Lehman, managing partner of the firm, said it will continue expanding in Cleveland, adding middle market corporate attorneys, and may look to the western U.S., where it has less of a presence, for future expansion. The firm now has 31 offices nationally.

The firm's growth strategy has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic though, according to Lehman, and is now "less focused on geography" and more focused on people.

"This [Tucker Ellis] group was important to us more because of their national reputations than because of their location," he said.

Joe Morford, managing partner at Tucker Ellis, said in a statement he wished the team well.

