New bar exam gets lukewarm reception in previews

July 19 (Reuters) - The public got its first glimpse of the new bar exam set to debut in July 2026 when the organization designing it released a selection last week of sample questions—and some legal educators aren’t impressed with what they saw.

Reactions to the preview range from concerns that the questions are too easy to complaints that the revamped test won’t be significantly different from the current one, which law graduates will take July 25 and 26.

“This new exam is much more evolutionary than revolutionary,” said Mike Sims, president of bar exam prep company Barbri. Sims described the new test as a mixture of the current bar exam "with a little bit of extra stuff added in.”

But Joan Howarth, former dean of Michigan State University College of Law who has been active within the attorney licensing reform movement, said the sample questions represent a step in the right direction toward a test that is more practical and less reliant on memorization, even if the format is not ideal.

“These new questions required me to stop and think much more deeply,” she said.

The National Conference began developing the new test in early 2021 partially in response to criticism that the existing exam doesn’t reflect the actual practice of law. This fall's incoming class of law students will be the first to take the Next Gen bar exam when they graduate.

The Next Gen preview included eight multiple choice questions and six “integrated” questions that require takers to provide either multiple-choice answers or short written answers on legal issues.

The National Conference said nearly half the Next Gen Bar Exam will be standalone multiple-choice questions, while the remainder will be a mix of integrated questions and longer writing tasks similar to the current Multistate Performance Test.

Keeping the test at about half multiple-choice questions, which are an efficient way to cover many legal subjects, will ensure that test scores remain reliable over time, said Andreas Oranje, the national conference’s managing director of assessment programs. The variety of multiple-choice questions used will be wider than the set of sample questions, he added.

But having a new test with about as many multiple-choice questions as the current one is disappointing, said Saint Louis University School of Law professor Marsha Griggs.

“It’s more of the same," she said. "I think that’s the wrong direction to go.”

Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law Houston wrote in a blog post that the sample questions are significantly easier because they only require test takers to spot issues without applying legal rules.

He said states that adopt the new exam should consider raising the score required for a test taker to pass.

Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones

