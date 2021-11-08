New Barnes & Thornburg leader says more growth – but no merger – is in store

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Indianapolis-founded Barnes & Thornburg on Monday said it is tapping a co-head of its insurance recovery and counseling practice, Andrew Detherage, to be its next managing partner.

He'll oversee a law firm that, since 2019, has opened at least five new offices, including in Ann Arbor, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, New York City and, most recently, Boston.

Detherage will take over for Robert Grand, the firm's current managing partner, starting in November 2022. Under Grand's seven-year tenure, the firm said its gross revenue has grown to $506.2 million last year from $346 million in 2014.

The firm said its headcount has also grown to 700 lawyers from 580 in the same time period.

"He’s built an incredible legacy," Detherage said of his predecessor.

Even with all of its new office openings, Detherage said Barnes & Thornburg has its "eyes on a couple of additional markets" that fit into its overall strategy, though he declined to name them.

He emphasized that the firm has grown without a large-scale merger. Even as other large Midwestern law firms have combined to achieve scale quickly, Barnes & Thornburg is not interested in that strategy, he said.

"If you watch Barnes & Thornburg over the next few years, I don’t think that’s something you’re going to see," Detherage said. "We don’t think it will be a successful way for us to grow and operate the law firm."

The firm said Grand will continue to practice in its government services and finance group. Grand in a statement praised Detherage, saying he has "known and worked side by side with Andy during most of my career."

