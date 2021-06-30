New Biden judicial nominees include 4th, 9th circuit picks

REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to further shape the racial, ethnic and professional diversity of U.S. appellate and trial courts, nominating a lawyer who would become the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan and a veteran labor and employment attorney for a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 9th Circuit nominee, Jennifer Sung, has served on the Oregon Employment Relations Board since 2017. She earlier was a partner at the labor firm McKanna Bishop Joffe and worked in San Francisco at the firm Altshuler Berzon from 2007 to 2013.

The White House said Sung would become the first Asian-American Pacific Islander from Oregon to serve on the California-based appeals court.

Toby Heytens, solicitor general for Virginia since 2018, is President Joe Biden's nominee for a seat on the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Heytens was an appellate associate and counsel at O'Melveny & Myers in Washington, D.C., earlier in his career. He formerly served as a law clerk to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the 2002 term.

The new nominees also include picks for Michigan and Virginia federal courts.

Chief Judge Shalina Kumar of the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court was nominated to serve on the Eastern District of Michigan. The White House said Kumar would be the first federal judge of South Asian descent to serve on the bench in Michigan.

Jane Beckering, who has served on the Michigan Court of Appeals since 2007, was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Western District of Michigan. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at McDermott Will & Emery in Chicago.

Federal prosecutor Patricia Giles was picked for a seat on the Eastern District of Virginia. Giles has served as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2003. Earlier, she was an associate at the firm that is now Cooley. Giles would become the second woman of color to serve on the Virginia federal bench, the White House said.

Former federal public defender Michael Nachmanoff, now serving as a U.S. magistrate judge, was nominated to a seat on the Eastern District of Virginia bench. Nachmanoff served as the chief federal defender for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2007 to 2015.

Biden nominated two lawyers to seats on the Washington-based U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Armando Bonilla, vice president of ethics and investigations at Capital One Financial Corp and a former longtime U.S. Justice Department lawyer, was nominated to Federal Claims. The White House said Bonilla would become the first Hispanic judge to serve on the court.

Carolyn Lerner, nominated to Federal Claims, has served as chief circuit mediator for the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals since 2017. Lerner led the U.S. Office of Special Counsel from 2011 to 2017.

The latest nominations come less than a week after the U.S. Senate confirmed Biden's second African American lawyer to a U.S. appeals court. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, formerly a Zuckerman Spaeder partner, was confirmed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Earlier in June, Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to a seat on the D.C. Circuit.